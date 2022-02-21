Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

