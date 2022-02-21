Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.