Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,102 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.16. 37,128,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average is $330.47. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

