Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $411,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $2,102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 104.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $5,483,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of GE stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.69. 15,644,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

