Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $582,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $911,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in FedEx by 193.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 247,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,487,000 after buying an additional 75,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 26.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.49. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

