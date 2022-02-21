Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $41.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,332.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

