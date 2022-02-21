Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

