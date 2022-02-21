Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 565 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $6.71 on Monday, hitting $375.83. The company had a trading volume of 742,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,491. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

