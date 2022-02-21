Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
DE traded down $11.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,338. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $315.87 and a twelve month high of $400.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
