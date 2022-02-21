Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Reduced by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.47. The stock had a trading volume of 774,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

