Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,347 shares of company stock worth $9,454,589. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $615.13. 718,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,174. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $622.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

