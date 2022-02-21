Laffer Tengler Investments Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,568. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.