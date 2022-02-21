Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New $625,000 Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth about $3,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,335. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

