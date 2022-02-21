Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.66. 1,361,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

