Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Lamar Advertising worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $84.08 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

