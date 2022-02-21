Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:LPI traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 496,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

