Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.60.

TSE LB opened at C$43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.66. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$31.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

