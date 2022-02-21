Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LNF opened at C$24.55 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$19.67 and a 52 week high of C$26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.40.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.