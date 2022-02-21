Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

LESL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,241. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 533,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.