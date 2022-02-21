Lethean Price Tops $0.0008 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Lethean has a market cap of $618,149.42 and approximately $1,010.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,830.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.15 or 0.07010284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00285885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00781269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00409927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00218676 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

