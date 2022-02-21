Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,630.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $59,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $148.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

