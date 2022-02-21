Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.08 on Friday. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.