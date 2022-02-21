Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $887.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.