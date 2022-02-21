Linear One Day Volume Hits $26.65 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Linear has a total market capitalization of $64.20 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00037283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,737,366 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

