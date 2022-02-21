Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $82,099.83 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.16 or 0.99906660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00068731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016508 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.87 or 0.00358908 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

