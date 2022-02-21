LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

