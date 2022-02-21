LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $263.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 401,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.