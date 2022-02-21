London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6,488.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,488 ($87.79) and last traded at GBX 6,496 ($87.90), with a volume of 111564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,620 ($89.58).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSEG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.32) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($139.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.37) to GBX 9,300 ($125.85) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($123.55).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,079.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,361.14. The stock has a market cap of £36.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($115,063.60).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

