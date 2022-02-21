Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $3.17 on Monday. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $609.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

