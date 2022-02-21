Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $222.69 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

