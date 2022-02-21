LPL Financial LLC Buys 18,020 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.