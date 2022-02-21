LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,519 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.46% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $306,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.06. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

