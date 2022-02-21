LuaSwap Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $185,862.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00106421 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,542,290 coins and its circulating supply is 143,131,805 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

