Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.33. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $308.66. The stock had a trading volume of 822,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.08. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

