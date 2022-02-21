Man Group plc Acquires 3,682 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.10 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

