Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 37.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $231,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

