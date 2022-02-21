Man Group plc Cuts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 80.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

