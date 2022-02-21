Man Group plc Has $4.65 Million Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 1,340.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,326 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.34% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

