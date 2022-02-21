Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.67 ($2.80).

EMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

EMG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 190.95 ($2.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,869,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.30. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

