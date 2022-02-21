Man Group plc Sells 407,438 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,438 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

