Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$52.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$28.09.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,641 shares of company stock valued at $933,228.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

