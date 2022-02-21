Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$347,838.76 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$28.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

