Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $174.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.58.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 21.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,187,000 after acquiring an additional 236,938 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

