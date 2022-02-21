Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,852 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

