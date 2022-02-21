Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 41,838 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

