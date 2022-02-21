Marshall Wace LLP Sells 10,596 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,474,840. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

