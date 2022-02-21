Marshall Wace LLP Sells 56,880 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,880 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Enel Chile worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 773,166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 36.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 561,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,056,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 151,442 shares during the period.

Shares of ENIC opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

