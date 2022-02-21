Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

