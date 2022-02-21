Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 39.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard stock opened at $369.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,466 shares of company stock worth $298,977,897 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

