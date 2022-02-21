Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. Materion has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Materion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

